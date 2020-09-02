Las Vegas Valley back into furnace after a day below 100

Las Vegas temperatures will rise to dangerous levels through Labor Day weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Natalie Kleinman, left, and Tyler Bryce, right, practice yoga despite an excessive heat warning at Kellogg Zaher Soccer Complex on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. An excessive heat warning begins Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, and extends through Labor Day, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

With a Tuesday high reading of 98 at McCarran International Airport, a two-month streak of daily highs at 100 or more ended.

But the familiar heat will gradually rise through the weekend, making Labor Day perhaps the hottest in valley history.

🧐 Las Vegas Summer 2020 stats are in! Even though we had fun making this Summer 2020 Report Card, heat is not something to joke about, especially in the desert southwest. Heat is the #1 weather-related killer, so remember to always be weather aware!#Climate #Monsoon2020 #NVwx pic.twitter.com/47QDleuXlj — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 1, 2020

Wednesday is expected to reach 102, with 106 on Thursday and 109 on Friday. The forecast Saturday through Monday calls for 110 to 111.

Temperatures in the Colorado River Valley will reach 112 to 117, with 123 forecast for Death Valley.

Meteorologist Trevor Boucher said the 61-day triple-digit streak, from July 1 to Aug. 31, was the second longest in Las Vegas history. The record, set in 1944, is 66 days.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for the holiday weekend, running from Friday afternoon through Monday evening.

Increasing minimum worries

Boucher said the main concern with the heat warning is the increasing minimum temperatures.

“When the low temperatures are high, it can be really dangerous for those who are homeless or don’t have adequate air conditioning,” he said. “We put out the warnings so they can hopefully prepare and stay safe.”

Boucher said the weekend is expected to bring above-average high and low temperatures across the valley.

“The record for Labor Day is a high of 108 degrees and a low of 83 degrees,” Boucher said. “This year, we’re expecting to pass the record on both ends.”

Dry spell record possible

The valley could also see a record-setting dry spell this year, after what the weather service said was one of the all-time driest summers in Las Vegas.

Tuesday was the 134th day without measurable rain at McCarran. The record is 150 rain-free days in 1959.

With no precipitation in the forecast, the record could be tied Sept. 17.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal reporter Alexis Ford contributed to this report.