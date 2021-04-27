68°F
Las Vegas Valley blooms as rain risk evaporates

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2021 - 7:56 am
 
Updated April 27, 2021 - 8:01 am
Wildflowers grow along the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Loop in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. ( ...
Wildflowers grow along the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Loop in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Wildflowers grow along State Route 157 in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / ...
Wildflowers grow along State Route 157 in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
The second day of “possible” rain will likely not generate much if any precipitation Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“Our best chance is from late morning until early afternoon,” weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said. “The front is moving to the south so our best chance is until late morning or early afternoon.”

Laughlin and Primm as well as northwest Arizona have better chances of seeing rain, Boucher said.

The Tuesday high will be about 70 in Las Vegas with winds up to 10 mph and gusts a bit higher.

The heat will begin on Wednesday with a projected high of 84 before a 91 on Thursday and a 98 on Friday. A Saturday forecast of 99 will coincide with the arrival of May.

“Temperatures will be considerably above normal and there may be windy conditions with fire dangers,” Boucher said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
