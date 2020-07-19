Las Vegas valley breaks 89-day dry spell record

It was the fourth longest spell on record.

Some rainfall is seen Sunday, July 19, 2020, on the 4300 block of East Sunset Road in Henderson. (Marty Berry/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas broke a 89-day dry spell on Sunday.

It rained for nine minutes at the airport. Residents reported seeing heavier rains in Henderson and west Las Vegas. Rain and lightning was also spotted at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, according to Nickerson.

There may be gusty winds that come with the weather.

“It should dry out and the sun will be prominent,” Nickerson said, adding the rain is unlikely to ruin any Sunday plans residents have. “It’s still something to watch. If you hear thunder, you’re close enough to be hit by lightning.”

The weather system appears to be heading north through the valley and came from California.

The last time it rained at McCarran International Airport was April 20. At approximately 11:53 a.m. officials reported a trace of precipitation at the airport on Sunday breaking the valley’s dry spell.

Nickerson said in areas where there is lighter rainfall, water may not make it to the ground because of all the dry air.

The high temperature is projected to be 109 degrees this afternoon and the light precipitation could bring the temperature down “a smidge,” she said.

