Las Vegas Valley could get rain or storms Sunday into Monday

Rain or storms are possible in Las Vegas Valley late in weekend

A 20 percent chance of rain is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, June 11, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The risk continues into Monday, June 12, 2023. Raindrops hit a small puddle in downtown Las Vegas as a storm system moves through the area on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rain and possibly thunderstorms could develop in the Las Vegas Valley Sunday afternoon into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunday. The sky should be partly cloudy with a high near 87, more than 10 degrees below normal.

Winds of 8-17 mph could gust to 24 mph.

The risk climbs to 30 percent Sunday night, mainly before 11 p.m. The overnight low should be around 67 with 6-14 mph winds possibly gusting to 20 mph.

Precipitation chances drop to 10 percent Monday, mainly after 11 a.m. The high should be near 85.

High temperatures are then expected to rise the rest of the week with a 101 projected for Friday. It would bet the first 100-degree day since last Sept. 8 when the high was 105.

The dry spell the valley is experiencing has precipitation this year at 1.44 inches at the airport, well below the norm of just over 2 inches by mid-June.

