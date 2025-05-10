Las Vegas Valley inching closer to triple-digit weather

It was in the high 90s in most of the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, inching closer and closer to triple-digit weather, according to the National Weather Service.

High 90s in most of the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

It was in the high 90s in most of the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, inching closer and closer to triple-digit weather, according to the National Weather Service. The agency reports that if and when it does hit 100 degrees, it will be the first time this year.

Across the valley, temperatures reached 99 degrees at Nellis Air Force Base, Henderson, and parts of Las Vegas with winds between 13 and 22 miles per hour, the weather service reported.

Looking ahead, the weather service forecast shows that winds will continue into throughout Saturday evening and into Sunday. Overall, the agency says temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are about 5 degrees higher than Friday.

