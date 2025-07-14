Las Vegas Valley may see its warmest day of 2025 as ‘extreme heat’ arrives

An extreme heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

An extreme heat warning is in effect Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

On Saturday, the agency said it’s been a year since Las Vegas recorded the hottest week on record for the month of July in 2024.

A year ago today, Las Vegas recorded a high temperature of 115°F, wrapping up the hottest week on record with an average high temperature of 117.1°F. We haven't seen temperatures of 115°F or greater since. #NVwx #VegasWeather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 12, 2025

Monday’s temperature is expected to reach 114 degrees in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the NWS website.

Beyond the Las Vegas Valley, Moapa Valley is expected to reach 110-115 degrees, Amargosa Valley, Pahrump, and Indian Springs is expected to reach highs between 105—115, NWS reports. Death Valley could reach 120-125 degrees, according to NWS.

The agency warns the public to stay hydrated and out of the elements to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Clark County has activated cooling stations for the latest extreme heat warning. The daytime stations were available for anyone needing relief from the heat, including those experiencing homelessness.

A full list of cooling stations was available at allin.clarkcountynv.gov.

Officials advised people to drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, and made sure young children and pets were not left in unattended vehicles.

2025 heat

June 15: Las Vegas experienced its first 110-degree day of the year. The weather service reported on social media that this “ties for the 13th earliest 110°F+ day on record.”

June 8-9: Las Vegas saw its first extreme heat warning of the year, but no records were broken.

May 30: The valley hit 105 degrees, breaking a daily record.

May 22: Las Vegas registered its first 100-degree day of the year.

April 11: Las Vegas officially hit 96 degrees, a day after setting a record high of 93 degrees,

March 26: Las Vegas recorded its first 90 degree day of the year.

Feb. 3: Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree temperature in what turned out to be the third-warmest February on record since 1937.

