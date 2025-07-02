Las Vegas Valley may see more showers as July begins

The valley may see another round of monsoon moisture today. The chance of rain is 25 percent.

A crew from NLS Grounds Management works to clear a downed tree which also took out a power line near the Charleston Heights Shopping Center along Alta Drive at Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Will the Las Vegas Valley go 2-for-2 on July days with rain this year? It might.

On Tuesday, strong winds from a dust storm and thunderstorms left thousands of residents without power and created a mess around the valley.

2025 rain events

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused some disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.