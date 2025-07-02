Las Vegas Valley may see more showers as July begins
The valley may see another round of monsoon moisture today. The chance of rain is 25 percent.
Will the Las Vegas Valley go 2-for-2 on July days with rain this year? It might.
The valley may see another round of monsoon moisture today. The chance of rain is 25 percent. Highs are expected to be in the upper 90s.
On Tuesday, strong winds from a dust storm and thunderstorms left thousands of residents without power and created a mess around the valley.
2025 rain events
June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused some disruptions across the valley.
May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.
March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.
March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.