80°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas Valley may see more showers as July begins

A crew from NLS Grounds Management works to clear a downed tree which also took out a power lin ...
A crew from NLS Grounds Management works to clear a downed tree which also took out a power line near the Charleston Heights Shopping Center along Alta Drive at Decatur Boulevard on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
‘I thought I was going to die’: Windstorm causes chaos in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
More June extreme heat comes into Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas sees 110 for first time in 2025 amid ‘extreme heat’ warning
In a Review-Journal file photo, the Las Vegas skyline is seen as smoke continues to billow from ...
‘Irregularly dry’ summer likely to bring wildfires to Southern Nevada, officials say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Will the Las Vegas Valley go 2-for-2 on July days with rain this year? It might.

The valley may see another round of monsoon moisture today. The chance of rain is 25 percent. Highs are expected to be in the upper 90s.

On Tuesday, strong winds from a dust storm and thunderstorms left thousands of residents without power and created a mess around the valley.

2025 rain events

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused some disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES