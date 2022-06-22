Las Vegas Valley sees showers as monsoon season begins

Radar showed some showers affecting parts of western and southern Las Vegas and Henderson on Wednesday evening.

A storm is seen over the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A storm is seen over the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some monsoonal storms arrived in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said some “light sprinkles” will affect southern and western portions of the valley tonight.

Not much, but some is better than none. The rain ☔️ has arrived in downtown Las #Vegas at our #ClarkCounty Government Ctr. Enough to wet the pavement and give a little drink to the amphitheater grass. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/YmOYlq7l49 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 23, 2022

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service had issued a flood advisory for the Mojave National Preserve in eastern California and areas surrounding it. The preserve is 70 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

At 6:30 p.m., radar showed some light showers in the valley, concentrated in the west and south. A few areas of the valley saw a few sprinkles earlier in the day.

The light showers and storm chances are caused by early season monsoonal moisture. This is the first time the Las Vegas area has experienced precipitation since March 28, according to data from the weather service.

Good morning! The Allegiant Stadium cam is capturing some stormy skies to start out morning in #Vegas. There has been some light sprinkles and gusty winds observed. Should be an interesting day to skywatch with shower chances in the forecast! ☁️#Vegasweather pic.twitter.com/aj2hsoGIsY — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 22, 2022

