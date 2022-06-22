93°F
Las Vegas Valley sees showers as monsoon season begins

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2022 - 10:21 am
 
Updated June 22, 2022 - 6:45 pm
A storm is seen over the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A storm is seen over the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A storm is seen over the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A storm is seen over the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some monsoonal storms arrived in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said some “light sprinkles” will affect southern and western portions of the valley tonight.

On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service had issued a flood advisory for the Mojave National Preserve in eastern California and areas surrounding it. The preserve is 70 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

At 6:30 p.m., radar showed some light showers in the valley, concentrated in the west and south. A few areas of the valley saw a few sprinkles earlier in the day.

The light showers and storm chances are caused by early season monsoonal moisture. This is the first time the Las Vegas area has experienced precipitation since March 28, according to data from the weather service.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

