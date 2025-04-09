Las Vegas Valley springing upward into the 90s — again

Another heat wave is invading Southern Nevada, with forecast highs easily topping 90 degrees for the rest of this week.

The 90s are returning to Las Vegas for the second time this spring.

Here are the forecast high/low temperatures for the next several days, the National Weather Service said on X.

— Wednesday: 91/64

— Thursday: 93/67

— Friday: 95/68

— Saturday: 89/68

The high temperatures should drop into the low 80s by Sunday and Monday after the arrival of a weak cold front. The NWS said the average high for early April is 77 degrees.

Mountain snow

Despite the incoming heat, Lee Canyon in the Spring Mountains has extended its ski season after several late-season snowstorms.

Lee Canyon received more than 60 inches of snow in March and early April. It plans to be open through Easter, April 20.

Weather roller coaster

For the past few weeks, the valley has been on a up-and-down weather pattern. Last week, April began with showers, small hail and below-seasonal temperatures.

Tbe week before, on March 26, Las Vegas recorded its first 90 degree day of 2025. Death Valley in California hit 100 for first time this year, and Phoenix saw 99.

In February, Las Vegas saw its first 80-degree temperature on Feb. 3 in what turned out to be the third-warmest February on record since 1937.