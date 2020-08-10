Las Vegas Valley temperatures to gradually warm this week

Gradually warming temperatures, clear skies and light breezes are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley through the workweek.

People enjoy paddle boarding at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Henderson. The Monday forecast calls for a high of 105 with light southwest winds from 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low should be about 78. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

“We’ll be around highs of 104 to 105 most of the week, so not much change, and then we’ll rise to about 109 on Saturday and 110 on Sunday,” National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said.

The Monday forecast calls for a high of 105 with light southwest winds from 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low should be about 78.

“We will see some clouds perhaps starting Thursday and perhaps more on the weekend,” Adair said.

High temps will hold a few degrees above average this week then will likely climb back to excessive levels this weekend. This will lead to a return of high heat risk for much of the Mojave Desert Region. Plan outdoor activities accordingly. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/vQrAP7c9A6 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 10, 2020

McCarran International Airport has not recorded any measurable precipitation since April 21, a streak of 113 days as of Monday. The record is 150 consecutive days, meaning another month without rain could make this one of the driest summers ever in Las Vegas.

There is no sign of monsoon activity in the forecast, Adair said.

“The weekend heat is because of high pressure over Southern Nevada and Arizona, but there is no good indication of any rain or monsoon activity,” he said.

