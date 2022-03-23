70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas Valley to get a taste of summer heat this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2022 - 11:45 am
 
Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake ...
Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake Jacqueline with their dog Zorro, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Spring may have just started, but the Las Vegas Valley is getting a taste of summer heat this weekend.

After an expected high of 76 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures will begin heating up, reaching 85 on Thursday, 90 on Friday, 92 on Saturday and 90 on Sunday with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas will see a cooldown on Monday with mostly cloudy conditions and a chance of showers with a high near 80.

In addition, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a season-long advisory for ground-level ozone pollution and wildfire smoke. The advisory will be in effect from April 1 to Sept. 30. Officials said that wildfire smoke drifting into Southern Nevada has occurred in four of the past five summers.

MOST READ
1
Raiders sign a new quarterback
Raiders sign a new quarterback
2
Police say argument preceded Tuesday murder-suicide in south Las Vegas
Police say argument preceded Tuesday murder-suicide in south Las Vegas
3
Circa bringing high-tech expansion to downtown Las Vegas
Circa bringing high-tech expansion to downtown Las Vegas
4
Police make arrests in gang-involved shooting at Summerlin pool
Police make arrests in gang-involved shooting at Summerlin pool
5
Name behind popular Summerlin pizzeria dies at 85
Name behind popular Summerlin pizzeria dies at 85
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST