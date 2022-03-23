Las Vegas Valley to get a taste of summer heat this weekend

Spring may have just started, but the Las Vegas Valley is getting a taste of summer heat this weekend.

Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake Jacqueline with their dog Zorro, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Spring may have just started, but the Las Vegas Valley is getting a taste of summer heat this weekend.

After an expected high of 76 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures will begin heating up, reaching 85 on Thursday, 90 on Friday, 92 on Saturday and 90 on Sunday with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas will see a cooldown on Monday with mostly cloudy conditions and a chance of showers with a high near 80.

In addition, the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a season-long advisory for ground-level ozone pollution and wildfire smoke. The advisory will be in effect from April 1 to Sept. 30. Officials said that wildfire smoke drifting into Southern Nevada has occurred in four of the past five summers.