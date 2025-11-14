Las Vegas Valley to see rainfall Friday and through the weekend

A weather system moving into Southern Nevada is expected to bring scattered rain showered to the Las Vegas Valley beginning Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain expected for the next three days

Forecasters say skies will turn mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 71 degrees and a 30 percent chance of rain, which are most likely in the early afternoon hours. During that time there is potential for isolated downpours.

Overnight Friday into early Saturday, the chance of precipitation remains between 30 and 40 percent with temperatures in the low 60s.

Weekend outlook

In a post on X, the NWS Las Vegas office said that although rain is likely, the amount that will be received is still uncertain.

Saturday carries the highest likelihood of rainfall, with an 80 percent chance of showers after midmorning, a high in the mid-60s and the possibility of thunderstorms overnight.

Rain remains likely on Sunday too, with a 60 to 70 percent chance of showers before conditions begin improving late in the day.

While rain is likely at times for many locations, especially on Saturday, the amount of rain is still uncertain.

With heavy rain possible at times, stay tuned to later forecasts as details become more clear.#VegasWx #CaWx #NvWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/JwQfESWfdF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 13, 2025

The weather service said rainfall totals across the southwest remain uncertain, too, but that heavier rain “cannot be ruled out.”

