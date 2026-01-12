47°F
Las Vegas Valley to see warmer temps in 2nd full week of new year

The Strip as seen from the Las Vegas Boulevard Gateway Arches on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Las V ...
The Strip as seen from the Las Vegas Boulevard Gateway Arches on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2026 - 9:20 am
 

The second full week of the new year will bring warmer temperatures to the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“A warming trend as well as lighter breezes are on the way to the region this week,” the agency said in a social media post Sunday, advising that the area would see above-normal temperatures.

According to the post, Las Vegas will see highs of 62 degrees on Monday, 67 on Tuesday, 69 on Wednesday, 70 on Thursday, and 67 on Friday. The high will then dip slightly to 63 degrees on Saturday.

