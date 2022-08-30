Las Vegas Valley under excessive heat warning

The warning issued by the National Weather Service began at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday. Nearly a full week of excessive heat could pose health issues for many across Southern Nevada.

Nearly a full week of excessive heat will pose health issues for many across Southern Nevada, weather forecasters warn.

The warning issued by the National Weather Service started at 10 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday.

High temperatures will range from 8 to 12 degrees above normal, say meteorologists. The normal at Harry Reid International Airport in late August is 103.

The prolonged heat spell with possible record morning lows only dropping into the mid-80s as well as a holiday could be especially problematic, weather officials said.

With the excessive heat watch, cooling stations have been set up across Southern Nevada. Most of them will be in operation beginning Tuesday.

Tuesday high near 108

The Tuesday high in Las Vegas will be near 108. Winds will be light all day.

The Wednesday low will be around 86 before rising to a high near 109, according to the latest forecast issued early Tuesday.

Thursday is forecast to also reach 109.

Labor Day is projected to be the coolest of the coming seven days at 105.

The week of heat comes at the end of a month that was in a three-way tie for the 13th coolest August on record Las Vegas weather history along with 2005 and 2013.

Lake Mead up 3.51 feet

The surface of Lake Mead was at 1,044.25 feet above sea level at 4 a.m. Tuesday, a rise of 3.54 feet from its summer low of 1,040.71 feet on July 27.

