Las Vegas Valley under excessive heat warning for Friday, weekend

An excessive heat warning begins Friday morning for all of Clark County except higher elevations as well as southern Nye County and northwest Arizona, the National Weather service said Wednesday afternoon.

An excessive heat warning begins Friday morning for all of Clark County except higher elevations as well as southern Nye County and northwest Arizona, the National Weather service said Wednesday afternoon. It extends through Monday evening.

“Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 110 to 120 are expected,” the weather service said.

Sunday is projected to be the hottest day in Las Vegas with a high of 112. Temperatures in the Colorado River Valley could reach 115 to 120.

Thursday forecast

Clouds will develop Thursday, but chances of precipitation appear to be slim. The higher elevations in Clark County have a 10 to 15 percent chance of precipitation, weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet said. A high near 103 is forecast.

Wednesday will be the 42nd consecutive day with a high temperature of 100 or more at McCarran International Airport. The record is 66 days, set from June 27 to Aug. 31, 1944. The second-longest streak is 46 days in 1988, according to the weather service.

