Las Vegas Valley will start warming over coming week

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above normal in the coming days, says the National Weather Service.

Temperature rises to mid 80's for the week

A high temperature near 80 is forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday, March 31, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Desert Shores residents Michelle Perlmutter and her husband Alan enjoy a beautiful day by Lake Jacqueline with their dog Zorro, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Warmer weather — not yet he scorching variety — is on its way to the Las Vegas Valley.

High temperatures will escalate over the coming days to about 10 degrees above normal, says the National Weather Service.

We hope you like warm weather because here it comes! 🌞 Temperatures will be gradually rising into early next week and long range forecast show a strong preference for continued above average temperatures through the next 10 days! https://t.co/IfZrXbB4Rl pic.twitter.com/MxHfQV9KA8 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 30, 2022

Thursday should be sunny with a high around 80. Winds will be 10 mph or less.

After an overnight low near 56, Friday will rise to about 82, Winds again will stay calm.

The forecast for Saturday calls for a high near 86 with an 83 on Sunday.

Early next week the highs will be close to 90.

