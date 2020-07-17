Las Vegas Valley winds lighten up while heat notches up

Lighter winds and slightly rising temperatures are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley this weekend

A heat wave will continue all week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast high for Friday, July 17, 2020, is 107. A man walks past paddle boards at Lake Las Vegas on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lighter winds and slightly rising temperatures are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley this weekend

The Friday high should be about 107, equal to Thursday’s recorded high, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Friday winds will be 5-10 mph in the morning. The overnight low will be around 85 with winds of 7-9 mph.

Saturday’s conditions will be near identical with a projected high of 107 and southeast winds of 5-9 mph.

The high on Sunday will climb to about 109 with similar wind conditions.

The same daily conditions are forecast through much of next week.

