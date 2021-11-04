54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas warm, dry spell to continue through weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
The Las Vegas skyline seen from a vacant field on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. Dry con ...
The Las Vegas skyline seen from a vacant field on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. Dry conditions will continue for at least another week, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Southern Nevada temperatures will remain several degrees above normal through the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

The Thursday high should be near 80 with light winds and a clear sky. The overnight low will be around 59.

Friday might be a touch warmer with a projected 81. The normal high this time of year is 73.

“Conditions will be pretty nice and above average through the weekend,” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

The Saturday high will be in the low 80s for the warmest day of the week.

A front moving closer to the West Coast next week will drop daily high temperatures into the lower 70s.

No precipitation is forecast for the coming week.

McCarran International Airport has received 1.58 inches of precipitation this year, nearly 2 inches below the norm of 3.46 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
2
Henry Ruggs released from jail after fatal Las Vegas crash
Henry Ruggs released from jail after fatal Las Vegas crash
3
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
4
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs jailed on DUI charge in fatal Las Vegas crash
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs jailed on DUI charge in fatal Las Vegas crash
5
Raiders release Ruggs after fatal crash, look for replacement
Raiders release Ruggs after fatal crash, look for replacement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, very light traffic ...
Winter storm drops snow in Sierra, record rain in Reno
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

More than 2 feet of new snow snarled traffic in the Sierra on Monday while record rainfall in Reno forced the closure of one school and caused minor flooding that shut down some streets.