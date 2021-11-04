Las Vegas warm, dry spell to continue through weekend

Southern Nevada temperatures will remain several degrees above normal through the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas skyline seen from a vacant field on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. Dry conditions will continue for at least another week, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Thursday high should be near 80 with light winds and a clear sky. The overnight low will be around 59.

Friday might be a touch warmer with a projected 81. The normal high this time of year is 73.

“Conditions will be pretty nice and above average through the weekend,” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

The Saturday high will be in the low 80s for the warmest day of the week.

A front moving closer to the West Coast next week will drop daily high temperatures into the lower 70s.

No precipitation is forecast for the coming week.

McCarran International Airport has received 1.58 inches of precipitation this year, nearly 2 inches below the norm of 3.46 inches.

