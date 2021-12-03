Las Vegas warm spell will last into next week before cooler days

48°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Las Vegas temperatures will remain several degrees above normal through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Warm fall conditions will keep Las Vegas Valley high temperatures around 70 through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The Thursday high topped out at 69, a drop of 6 degrees from Tuesday, thanks to some high clouds that filtered out some of the sunlight.

Friday’s forecast high is 71 with calm winds below 5 mph. The overnight low should be around 48.

Conditions will remain similar through the weekend before highs begin to drop into the mid-60s next week.

A cold front dropping into Nevada and Las Vegas Monday night into Tuesday will usher in a period of cooler temperatures and an outside chance of rain, said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

“There will be some slight chances of rainfall late in the week with a second front coming in,” Adair said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

