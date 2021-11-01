Las Vegas warm streak forecast to extend into November

Temperatures will remain a few degrees above normal for the Las Vegas region, says the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas skyline seen from a vacant field on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Warm and dry conditions will continue this week, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wind gusts could reach 20 mph Monday as continued warm weather spills into November, according to the National Weather Service.

The expected high is 79 with morning south-southwest winds of 9-14 mph building close to 20 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low should be around 59.

Spooky clouds over Bishop today!! ☁️👻👻 Photo courtesy of CHP! #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/gMuMFP5dxr — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 31, 2021

Tuesday will be closer to normal with an expected high of 77. An overnight low of 58 is forecast.

The rest of the week should be similar with no rain in the forecast.

