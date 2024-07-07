Las Vegas warming fast on potentially record day of heat

The official forecast for the day is 117, which would tie the all-time record, said meteorologist Sam Meltzer.

What could be the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history has started warm and is warming fast.

The morning low at Harry Reid International Airport, the official measuring station, was 88 at 5:20 a.m. It rose to 100 at 8:35 a.m. before dropping to 99.

The official forecast for the day is 117, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sam Meltzer. The chance of reaching 118 is about 25 percent, he said.

“Las Vegas resident need to know these are extreme temperatures,” Meltzer said. “People need to be indoors in air conditioning and they need to have water to stay hydrated.”

The record high in Las Vegas is 117, and it has occurred five times.

The airport last reached 117 on July 10, 2021. It also reached 117 on June 20, 2017; June 30, 2013; July 19, 2005; and July 24, 1942.

Monday’s official forecast is a degree or two cooler, Meltzer said, before an official 117 is forecast for Tuesday.

The visitor’s center at Death Valley National Park reached 128 on Saturday.

Be prepared

The three major heat conditions — cramps, exhaustion and stroke — require different methods of treatment. It’s good to be ready if you see a potential victim.

Cooling stations are open during daytime hours at least through Wednesday.

