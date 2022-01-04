31°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas warming trend will include more sun Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on ...
The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A steady rise in temperatures is forecast to continue in Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“It will be a little warmer with fewer clouds than Monday,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said.

After a high of 49 on Monday, a high near 54 is forecast for Tuesday. Winds will be light and variable. The overnight low should drop to around 38 at Harry Reid International Airport.

The upward trend should continue Wednesday with a high near 60, which is a few degrees above normal.

Thursday should reach 62 with a 64 on Friday.

No precipitation is in the forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders rookie cornerback arrested on DUI charge
Raiders rookie cornerback arrested on DUI charge
2
Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows
Kats: David Lee Roth wipes out all Las Vegas ‘retirement’ shows
3
Woman killed in New Year’s Eve parking lot robbery was Hawaii resident, man denies role
Woman killed in New Year’s Eve parking lot robbery was Hawaii resident, man denies role
4
Poker player wins nearly $120K on Las Vegas Strip
Poker player wins nearly $120K on Las Vegas Strip
5
NFL changes time for Raiders’ decisive game against Chargers
NFL changes time for Raiders’ decisive game against Chargers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Chilly, cloudy weather lingers in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Showers and mountain snow are possible before 9 a.m. Tuesday and then a chance for scattered rain showers, according to the National Weather Service.

 
Record-breaking storm blasts Northern Nevada, California
The Associated Press

A storm in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada closed key highways Monday while recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record at Donner Pass in the Sierra.