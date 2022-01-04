Las Vegas warming trend will include more sun Tuesday

A steady rise in temperatures is forecast to continue in Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“It will be a little warmer with fewer clouds than Monday,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said.

After a high of 49 on Monday, a high near 54 is forecast for Tuesday. Winds will be light and variable. The overnight low should drop to around 38 at Harry Reid International Airport.

The upward trend should continue Wednesday with a high near 60, which is a few degrees above normal.

Thursday should reach 62 with a 64 on Friday.

No precipitation is in the forecast.

