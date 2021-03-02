Las Vegas warming will see 20% chance of showers late Wednesday

Sunny skies and temperatures a few degrees above normal are expected for the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A weeklong warming trend may be slowed by a 20% chance of showers late Wednesday, March 3, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy winds and rain pass by The Strat on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sunny skies and temperatures a few degrees above normal are expected for the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high is 68 at McCarran International Airport, 2 degrees above the normal.

🔮☁️☀️Thru the end of the week we will have a couple days of wind (WED/SAT) & a chance for rain over portions of the area WED night-THU morning. Otherwise, warm & dry! #nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/FuvZwbZFjQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 2, 2021

Wednesday may see a high around 70 before a storm system brings a 20% chance of showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

“It will just be a quick system moving across Southern California and Southern Nevada,” said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

Spring weekend

After the system moves through the are, temperatures will rise into the mid-70s for the weekend.

“Saturday will have winds of 20 to 30 mph, but they will be from the southwest rather than the north,” Adair said, adding it will feel more like spring.

Sunday will be calmer and a high of 74 is in the current forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.