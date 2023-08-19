Las Vegas weather agency radar still down ahead of Hilary’s arrival

A meteorologist said late Friday night the radar appeared to have been hit by lightning.

Storms move across the area and dump lots of rain about the central part of the city on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The National Weather Service continued to repair its tracking radar that remained down Saturday afternoon as the strength of Hurricane Hilary increased the prospect of heavy rains into the Las Vegas Valley.

“It’s not back up yet,” said Morgan Stessman, a weather service meteorologist in Las Vegas, of its radar station in the Eldorado Mountains near Boulder City. “We don’t know what the issue is or how long it’s going to take to fix.”

A meteorologist said late Friday night the radar appeared to have been hit by lightning. The weather service’s radar also went down in May.

Unusually heavy rains are expected in the valley through Monday as Hilary is also impacting parts of southern California with potentially dangerous flash flooding.

“It’s bad luck it’s down,” Stessman said, adding that while the weather service will have “less than ideal coverage” without radar during a period of intense storms, it will be able to gauge rainfall and wind speeds from satellite transmissions.

Hilary is estimated to decline to a tropical storm and end up stretching into southern and central Nevada, bringing strong winds Sunday night, the weather service reported.

The hurricane, located west of Baja California as of Saturday afternoon, will push clouds heavy with precipitation into the Las Vegas Valley through Sunday and Monday, bringing from 1 to 2.5 inches of rain, Stessman said.

For an area that normally has only about 4.16 inches of rain all year, that means up to “50 percent of the annual precipitation over the next three days,” she said.

That would be higher than average for Las Vegas’ monsoon season — which runs from June 15 to Sept. 30 — when only about 1.03 inches fall, according to Stessman.

“There is much more moisture in the atmosphere than normal,” she said.

Flooding in areas of the valley is most likely to occur due to the heavy rain, as there won’t be enough time for the soil to absorb the water from the deluge, she said.

In southern California, the weather service early Saturday afternoon issued a “life-threatening” flash flood warning for sections of south central Inyo County and other south central portions of the state due to thunderstorms.

Flash flood warnings were also issued for parts of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

A tropical storm warning was released with winds reaching up to 35 knots near and east of Santa Barbara and Catalina Islands toward coastal Ventura and Los Angeles counties, with heavier showers Sunday afternoon into Sunday night and sea waves of 5 to 8 feet “when conditions are worst,” the service reported.

