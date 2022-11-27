41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas weather conditions to turn colder in a few days

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
The high in Las Vegas will be around 60 on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, according to the National Wea ...
The high in Las Vegas will be around 60 on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Southern Nevadans will be able to enjoy a few more days of seasonable late fall weather before colder conditions arrive, according to the National Weather Service.

The Sunday high should be near 60 with a sunny sky and light winds.

After a Monday morning low near 41, afternoon sun will warm the high to around 64. However, winds of 5-14 mph will gust as high as 21 mph.

A cold front will arrive overnight Monday, dropping the Tuesday high to near 55. Wednesday will be even a bit colder.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
2
Broken toilets, bizarre videos and cheap booze: Double Down Saloon turns 30
Broken toilets, bizarre videos and cheap booze: Double Down Saloon turns 30
3
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery two-car crash early Saturday
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery two-car crash early Saturday
4
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The same old, same old deja vu
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The same old, same old deja vu
5
CARTOONS: How the first woke Thanksgiving went
CARTOONS: How the first woke Thanksgiving went
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST