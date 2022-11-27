Las Vegas weather conditions to turn colder in a few days

Seasonable late fall weather will prevail for a few days before colder conditions arrive, according to the National Weather Service.

Southern Nevadans will be able to enjoy a few more days of seasonable late fall weather before colder conditions arrive, according to the National Weather Service.

The Sunday high should be near 60 with a sunny sky and light winds.

After a Monday morning low near 41, afternoon sun will warm the high to around 64. However, winds of 5-14 mph will gust as high as 21 mph.

A cold front will arrive overnight Monday, dropping the Tuesday high to near 55. Wednesday will be even a bit colder.

