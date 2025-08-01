99°F
Las Vegas weather in July was coolest since 2015

People cool off by misters while walking along the Las Vegas Strip near Paris Las Vegas as temperatures approach 110 degrees on Monday, July 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
August 1, 2025 - 10:50 am
August 1, 2025 - 10:50 am
 

If you thought the weather in Las Vegas in July was milder than we typically experience, you weren’t wrong.

According to the National Weather Service, last month was the coolest July that the city has seen since 2015.

The weather service noted that the average temperature for the month was 92.5 degrees.

The warmest day of the month, officials said, was on July 14 with 112 degrees. By contrast, the coolest temperature registered in the month was 75 degrees, which the weather service said occurred on July 26 and 27.

Officials noted that, while Harry Reid International Airport was mostly dry in July, some “heavy downpours” in the northwest valley did result in flooding on July 18.

On the first day of July, strong winds from a dust storm and thunderstorms left thousands of residents without power and created a mess around the Las Vegas Valley as monsoon season arrived.

