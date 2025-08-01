Las Vegas weather in July was coolest since 2015

If you felt like the Las Vegas weather in July was more mild than we are used to experiencing, you weren’t wrong.

People cool off by misters while walking along the Las Vegas Strip near Paris Las Vegas as temperatures approach 110 degrees on Monday, July 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If you thought the weather in Las Vegas in July was milder than we typically experience, you weren’t wrong.

According to the National Weather Service, last month was the coolest July that the city has seen since 2015.

The weather service noted that the average temperature for the month was 92.5 degrees.

The July Review is in!🗞️Overall, the month was rather dry and less-hot than past years, in fact, it was the coolest July since 2015. While the airport was mostly dry, some heavy downpours occured in Northwest Las Vegas that resulted in flash flooding on 7/18. #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/gZIlZgVaio — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 1, 2025

The warmest day of the month, officials said, was on July 14 with 112 degrees. By contrast, the coolest temperature registered in the month was 75 degrees, which the weather service said occurred on July 26 and 27.

Officials noted that, while Harry Reid International Airport was mostly dry in July, some “heavy downpours” in the northwest valley did result in flooding on July 18.

On the first day of July, strong winds from a dust storm and thunderstorms left thousands of residents without power and created a mess around the Las Vegas Valley as monsoon season arrived.