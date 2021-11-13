54°F
Las Vegas weekend highs to be close to decades-old records

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2021 - 5:31 am
 
The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on ...
The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Sunny conditions will prevail Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Weekend high temperatures will be close to mid-November records in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high for Saturday is 79, just 2 degrees below the 81 record for Nov. 13 set in 1953.

Sunday is similar with a projected high of 80, only a degree below the 1995 record of 81 on Nov. 14.

The overnight lows will be in the mid-50s through the weekend.

The above-normal highs will continue through Tuesday before highs become more November-like with highs in the upper 60s by the middle of the week. Some neighborhoods will see lows in the 40s late in the week.

Winds will be mild the entire week, forecasters say.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

