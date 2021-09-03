74°F
Las Vegas will warm up to be toasty by Labor Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
People react as they take off on the Slotzilla zip line over Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Temperatures will be close to normal on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, to start the Labor Day weekend, says the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Labor Day weekend will start out on the pleasant side in Las Vegas before warming up by the actual holiday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 99 is forecast for Friday with light winds. The overnight low will be around 77.

Saturday will be about 2 degrees warmer with light winds.

Sunday will rise to 104 while Labor Day is expected to top out at 107.

“We’ve got high pressure overhead that is a bit stronger than normal,” meteorologist Chris Outler said, noting that last Labor Day had highs around 114,

The forecast high of 107 on Tuesday is just a degree short of the Sept. 6 record of 108, which was set in 1977.

There is no rain in the forecast, leaving Las Vegas at 1.38 inches for the year, well below the normal of 2.82 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

THE LATEST