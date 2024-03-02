Las Vegas wind gusts reach 71 mph; much calmer conditions expected Sunday

North Las Vegas Airport recorded a 71 mph gust with other airports not far behind. Sunday winds of 25-30 mph forecast by National Weather Service.

Palm trees blow in wind at Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip on March 2, 2024 (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dark parking garage at Fashion Show Mall on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans traverse the stands amid high wind conditions during the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Showgirls struggle to keep their headdresses on amid high wind conditions during the Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A traffic light is out at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A traffic light is out at Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hallway lights are out at Fashion Show Mall on Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Few skiers were on the slopes at Lee Canyon as of 4:15 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Lee Canyon camera)

Residents try to clear snow during a storm, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. (AP Photo/Brooke Hess-Homeier)

Snow is cleared from sidewalks in front of business during snow storm, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in downtown Truckee, Calif. (AP Photo/Brooke Hess-Homeier)

Residents clear snow as it piles up during a storm, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. (AP Photo/Brooke Hess-Homeier)

Nearly 19,200 NV Energy customers were without power across Nevada late Saturday afternoon.

The NV Energy outage website showed 15,611 customers in 474 different areas without power in Southern Nevada as of 5 p.m. The rest of the outages were in Washoe County.

At the peak, some 34,000 consumers were without power.

A large outage in the Anthem area of Henderson knocked out some 7,900 customers Saturday morning.

“Most of those customers have been restored,” NV Energy spokeswoman Meghin Delaney said at 4:30 p.m. “We have 200 line people working to restore power as fast as possible and another 100 support people in offices. Our meteorologist says the peak should be soon and winds will die down by 10 p.m.”

Top gust of 71 mph

Top wind gusts during the day Saturday were 71 mph at North Las Vegas Airport, 68 mph at Harry Reid International Airport, 63 mph at Boulder City Municipal Airport and 55 mph at Henderson Executive Airport. Outside of the valley, Angel Peak logged a wind of 88 mph.

“It rained for about two hours, but most of it was sprinkles,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler. “Most of the valley should see the strongest winds die down about 8 p.m., but the west side such as Red Rock, Summerlin and Mountains Edge will have strong winds until around midnight.”

About a half-inch of rain fell near Mount Charleston since midnight while a quarter-inch was reported at the Red Rock Canyon Visitor’s Center.

The March record for a wind gust is 82 mph on March 21, 1984. The all-time strongest wind in the valley was 90 mph on Aug. 8, 1989, from a thunderstorm.

Trees, signs and roadways affected

“Due to extreme wind conditions, various areas around the valley have been affected,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee said in a text. “These disruptions have included debris in roadways, fallen trees and a power outage in the southeast valley.”

Lee added that traffic lights were not functioning properly at U.S. 95 and Rainbow Boulevard and Torrey Pines/Desert Inn.

Main Street downtown was closed due to various hotel signage being secured from strong winds. Main Street was expected to reopen around 5 p.m.

⚠️WINTER STORM WARNING UPDATE⚠️ 6 to 12 inches of snow are now expected for elevations above 6,000 feet in the Spring Mountains, with a 20-40% chance of 12+ inches of new snow. This includes the Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon, and Mt. Charleston areas. #NVwx https://t.co/Pe2rGuftnv pic.twitter.com/oBpB0R9Bkk — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 2, 2024

A warning for the Spring Mountains indicated gusts to 85 mph and white-out conditions are possible. Up to 12 inches of snow is forecast for the mountains.

61 flights canceled

At the airport, 412 flights had been delayed as of 5 p.m. Saturday with 61 cancellations, according to FlightAware.com.

Mall lost power

Fashion Show Mall on the Strip was without power around 3 p.m. Half of the stores were closed and escalators were off, according to a Review-Journal staffer. The underground parking garage was nearly devoid of light.

The Sunday forecast calls for patchy blowing dust before 10 a.m. It should be sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest winds will be 20 to 25 mph, with gusts to 41 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 42. Expect west-southwest winds of 5 to 14 mph, with gusts to 21 mph.

A powerful blizzard raged overnight into Saturday in the Sierra Nevada as the biggest storm of the season shut down a long stretch of Interstate-80 in California and gusty winds and heavy rain hit lower elevations, leaving tens of thousands of customers without power.

Up to 10 feet (3 meters) of snow is expected in some areas. The National Weather Service said early Saturday that widespread blowing snow was creating “extremely dangerous to impossible travel conditions.” The combination of snow and high winds was most intense in the Sierra Nevada, with more than 3 inches (7 centimeters) of snow falling per hour and wind gusts over 100 mph (161 kph).

⚠️Avalanche Warning⚠️ 📍Eastern Sierra Slopes in California

⏰through 7:00 AM PST Sunday 🏔️Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Expect widespread areas of unstable snow. Travel in and below avalanche terrain is not recommended. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RAb6fr1wS8 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 2, 2024

“High to extreme avalanche danger” is expected in the backcountry through Sunday evening throughout the central Sierra, including the greater Lake Tahoe area, the weather service said.

California authorities on Friday shut down 100 miles (160 kilometers) of I-80 due to “spin outs, high winds, and low visibility.” They had no estimate when the freeway would reopen from the California-Nevada border just west of Reno to near Emigrant Gap, California.

Pacific Gas & Electric reported around 7 a.m. Saturday that 27,000 households and businesses were without power.

A tornado touched down Friday afternoon in Madera County and caused some damage to an elementary school, said Andy Bollenbacher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Hanford.

Some of the ski resorts that shut down Friday said they planned to remain closed on Saturday to dig out with an eye on reopening Sunday, but most said they would wait to provide updates Saturday morning.

Palisades Tahoe, the largest resort on the north end of Tahoe and site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, closed all chairlifts Saturday due to snow, wind and low visibility.

The storm began barreling into the region on Thursday. A blizzard warning through Sunday morning covers a 300-mile (480-kilometer) stretch of the mountains.

Some ski lovers raced up to the mountains ahead of the storm.

To ski or not to ski?

Daniel Lavely, an avid skier who works at a Reno-area home/construction supply store, was not one of them. He said Friday that he wouldn’t have considered making the hour-drive to ski on his season pass at a Tahoe resort because of the gale-force winds.

But most of his customers Friday seemed to think the storm wouldn’t be as bad as predicted, he said.

“I had one person ask me for a shovel,” Lavely said. “Nobody asked me about a snowblower, which we sold out the last storm about two weeks ago.”

Maybe 10 feet by end of weekend

Meteorologists predict as much as 10 feet (3 meters) of snow is possible in the mountains around Lake Tahoe by the weekend, with 3 to 6 feet (0.9 to 1.8 meters) in the communities on the lake’s shores and more than a foot (30 centimeters) possible in the valleys on the Sierra’s eastern front, including Reno.

A handful of wind gauges reported overnight wind gusts to 190 mph.

Yosemite National Park closed Friday and officials said it would remain closed through at least noon Sunday.

