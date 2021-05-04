Las Vegas winds abate for a pleasant Tuesday

Windy conditions will take a few days off early this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas high temperature is expected to be about 91 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen in the background of an empty South 3rd Street on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Windy conditions will take a few days off early this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A high temperature of 91 with a sunny sky and light winds will be felt in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Wednesday will see the high climb to about 95 with similar light wind conditions.

Winds of 13-18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and a high of 97 are forecast for Thursday as a front moves through he region.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.