66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas winds abate for a pleasant Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2021 - 6:03 am
 
The Las Vegas high temperature is expected to be about 91 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, according to ...
The Las Vegas high temperature is expected to be about 91 on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen in the background of an empty South 3rd Street on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Windy conditions will take a few days off early this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A high temperature of 91 with a sunny sky and light winds will be felt in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Wednesday will see the high climb to about 95 with similar light wind conditions.

Winds of 13-18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and a high of 97 are forecast for Thursday as a front moves through he region.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
How NFL draft experts graded the Raiders
How NFL draft experts graded the Raiders
2
Fox 5 Las Vegas sold as part of $2.7B deal
Fox 5 Las Vegas sold as part of $2.7B deal
3
FlixBus to test premium Vegas-to-LA bus service
FlixBus to test premium Vegas-to-LA bus service
4
Wynn, Encore casinos can operate at 100 percent capacity
Wynn, Encore casinos can operate at 100 percent capacity
5
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
Nevada eases mask mandate to align with CDC guidance
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Mount Charleston loses power due to strong winds
By / RJ

Gusty winds caused a power outage Sunday on Mount Charleston, according to NV Energy, but power will not be restored until 10 a.m. Monday as a precaution due to extreme fire weather conditions.