Las Vegas winds abate for a pleasant Tuesday
Windy conditions will take a few days off early this week, according to the National Weather Service.
A high temperature of 91 with a sunny sky and light winds will be felt in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 4, 2021
Wednesday will see the high climb to about 95 with similar light wind conditions.
Winds of 13-18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and a high of 97 are forecast for Thursday as a front moves through he region.
