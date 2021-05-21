Las Vegas winds decreasing; some overnight lows will be in 40s

Windy conditions eased Friday across the Las Vegas Valley, but gusts of 30 mph were hitting several areas.

Keamya Williams' cap and gown blows in the wind while she poses for her friend Semara Williams to take photos on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. Williams graduated from Silverado High School. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The overnight low in Las Vegas will be around 53 degrees, well below the normal of 67 this time of year, according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of the valley will see lows in the upper 40s.

Smoke is possible overnight from a 35,000-acre fire burning at the Nevada Test Site, said weather service meteorologist Stan Czyzyk.

“Some smoke from the fire came into the valley early Friday and it’s possible it will come into the north and northwest parts early Saturday,” Czyzyk said.

Winds at McCarran International Airport were gusting a bit above 30 mph on Friday afternoon. Red Rock National Conservation Area was recording gusts into the low 40s early Friday afternoon while North Las Vegas Airport had gusts of 30 mph or more. Henderson gusts had dropped to about 15 mph.

Winds are expected to decrease after sundown, Czyzyk said.

The front pushing through the valley will drop the Saturday high to 74, below the normal of 90.

The cold front added some new snow to Mount Charleston with snow accumulating about 7,700 feet.

A planned 21-hour safety power outage on Mount Charleston was called off Thursday night when winds did not reach the 45 mph threshold, said an NV Energy spokeswoman.

