Las Vegas winds may gust to 35 mph Friday afternoon

Gusting winds up to 30-35 mph will blow through the Las Vegas Valley Friday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A high near 93 will bring some splash pad action in Las Vegas on Friday, May 7, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Bodhi Brown, 5, grabs his nose as he crawls into a fountain while playing in the water park at Bill Briare Family Park on Friday, April 30, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The high temperature should drop to around 93, down from the Thursday high of 98.

Saturday will see lighter winds and a high near 90.

Sunday will be similar with a forecast high of 88.

“You can’t argue with highs in the 80s during May,” weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said, nothing the normal high this time of year is 85..

Skies will be mostly sunny and clear through the weekend.

No precipitation has been recorded at McCarran International Airport since the middle of March, leaving the total year-to-date at 0.84 inches, well below the normal of 2 inches.

