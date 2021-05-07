Las Vegas winds may gust to 35 mph Friday afternoon
Gusting winds up to 30-35 mph will blow through the Las Vegas Valley Friday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
The high temperature should drop to around 93, down from the Thursday high of 98.
Saturday will see lighter winds and a high near 90.
Sunday will be similar with a forecast high of 88.
“You can’t argue with highs in the 80s during May,” weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said, nothing the normal high this time of year is 85..
Skies will be mostly sunny and clear through the weekend.
No precipitation has been recorded at McCarran International Airport since the middle of March, leaving the total year-to-date at 0.84 inches, well below the normal of 2 inches.
