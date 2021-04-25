Las Vegas winds may hit 50 mph Sunday; prepare for run at 100

A windy Sunday is in store for Las Vegas residents and visitors, according to the National Weather Service.

One year ago, temperatures in Las Vegas flirted with 100 degrees. The same could happen this coming weekend with a high of 98 forecast for Friday, April 29, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Client Kevin Ball does his best to stay hydrated within the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center as temperatures neared 100 degrees on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Winds could gust close to 50 mph while a high temperature near 81 is forecast. A red flag warning remains in play until 8 p.m., meaning south-southwest winds combined with humidity of 7-15% will provide conditions that could spread any flame rapidly.

A cold front moving into southwestern Utah and northeast Arizona will continue the winds and bring a 20% chance of rain Monday into Tuesday. The Tuesday high will be around 73.

“Southwest Utah and northwest Arizona will have a much better chance of rain,” weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Can you feel 100?

Conditions will warm through the week with an outside chance of triple-digit highs by Saturday.

“It looks like we are going to make a run at it,” weather service meteorologist Todd Lericos said of the possibility of reaching 100 on May 1, the earliest date a 100 has been recorded in Las Vegas, according to weather service records.

The projected high is 98 for Friday and the same for Saturday.

A 100 was recorded on May 1, 1947, the earliest date that McCarran International Airport has reached triple digits. The latest the valley has reached 100 is June 30, 1965, with the normal being May 26.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.