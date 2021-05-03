Las Vegas winds should calm Monday afternoon

A string of several windy days will continue in the Las Vegas region through early Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will remain steady with gusts around 20-25 mph on Monday, May 3, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Winds should diminish on the afternoon. Traffic cones are knocked down by windy weather on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

North winds of 11-16 mph are expected with gusts around 20-25 mph. A wind gust of 39 mph at McCarran International Airport was recorded around 6 p.m. Sunday.

🌤️ A little cooler today & Monday, but the heat won't be gone for long – Warm temps will resume by Tuesday! 😎 #nvwx #azwx #cawx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/ovbIxZV89y — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 2, 2021

The Monday high temperature should be near 84 with a sunny sky.

Summertime heat, which took a few days off, will resume on Tuesday with a high of 92 that is expected to climb to 95 on Wednesday and 96 on Thursday,

The coming weekend should be pleasant with a high of 92 on Friday, 85 on Saturday and 82 on Sunday.

There has not been measurable precipitation at McCarran since March 12, leaving Las Vegas with 0.84 inches so far this year compared with a norm of 1.90 inches.

