Las Vegas winds should calm Monday afternoon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2021 - 4:30 am
 
Winds will remain steady with gusts around 20-25 mph on Monday, May 3, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Winds should diminish on the afternoon. Traffic cones are knocked down by windy weather on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A string of several windy days will continue in the Las Vegas region through early Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

North winds of 11-16 mph are expected with gusts around 20-25 mph. A wind gust of 39 mph at McCarran International Airport was recorded around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Monday high temperature should be near 84 with a sunny sky.

Summertime heat, which took a few days off, will resume on Tuesday with a high of 92 that is expected to climb to 95 on Wednesday and 96 on Thursday,

The coming weekend should be pleasant with a high of 92 on Friday, 85 on Saturday and 82 on Sunday.

There has not been measurable precipitation at McCarran since March 12, leaving Las Vegas with 0.84 inches so far this year compared with a norm of 1.90 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Mount Charleston loses power due to strong winds
By / RJ

Gusty winds caused a power outage Sunday on Mount Charleston, according to NV Energy, but power will not be restored until 10 a.m. Monday as a precaution due to extreme fire weather conditions.