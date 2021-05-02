67°F
Las Vegas winds to back off a bit Sunday with slight rain risk

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2021 - 4:30 am
 
Winds will gust 20-30 mph with a high near 87 on Sunday, May 2, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 10-15% chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley. New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Winds that reach 42 mph in Las Vegas on Saturday will be less powerful Sunday, but will still be felt, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high is 87 with north-northwest winds gusting from 20 to 30 mph.

As a cold front blows through the valley Sunday morning there is a 10-15% chance of rain in the valley and a 20-25% possibility of rain in the Springs Mountains and Mesquite area.

Monday will see a high around 83 as the front drops temperatures and the winds continue, but the respite will be short.

“It will rebound quickly to 94 by Wednesday and 96 on Thursday,” weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Mount Charleston loses power due to strong winds
By / RJ

Gusty winds caused a power outage Sunday on Mount Charleston, according to NV Energy, but power will not be restored until 10 a.m. Monday as a precaution due to extreme fire weather conditions.