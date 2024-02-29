Las Vegas winds to be strongest Saturday; heavy snow slams north

A gust of 145 mph was recorded near Donner Pass on Thursday night. Las Vegas is expected to feel winds of 40-50 mph, with gusts to 60 mph.

Visibility is limited on Interstate 80 across much of Northern Nevada as a storm front blows inland from the Pacific Coast on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The picture was taken late Thursday morning on I-80 near Lovelock. (NDOT)

Some light snow is possible at Lee Canyon this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Blizzard conditions are expected to the north with several feet of snow possible in the Reno region beginning Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, through the weekend. The Sherwood life area at Lee Canyon about 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Lee Canyon)

Mangal Singh parks his truck off the I-80 to put chains on his truck wheels in preparation for the snow storm over the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. A Pacific storm packing powerful winds and heavy snow is shaping up to be the strongest of the season, forecasters say. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)

Skiers enjoy a day of skiing and snow fall at North Star California Resort on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season started barreling into the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, packing multiple feet of snow and dangerous winds that forecasters say will create blizzard conditions likely to close major highways and trigger power outages into the weekend.(AP Photo/Andy Barron)

Skiers hurry along The Village at Northstar California Resort as snow falls on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season started barreling into the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, packing multiple feet of snow and dangerous winds that forecasters say will create blizzard conditions likely to close major highways and trigger power outages into the weekend.(AP Photo/Andy Barron)

After a big winter storm pounded Northern Nevada and California mountains with heavy snow on Thursday, Las Vegas is starting to feel similar conditions — minus the snow.

Windy conditions are expected through the weekend. Winds gusts near Mount Charleston were around 45 mph early Thursday evening while Allegiant Stadium had the strongest gust in the valley at 42 mph. Near Lee Canyon, a gust of 58 mph was logged Thursday afternoon.

Winds of 20-30 mph started around 1 p.m. at Harry Reid International Airport and could reach 55-65 mph on Saturday, said the National Weather Service.

The Arts District monthly First Friday event was been scrubbed because of the weather and will be held March 8.

It's windy now, and will only be getting windier. Very strong winds are on the way, peaking on Saturday. A High Wind Warning has been issued for much of the area for Saturday, especially along and north of I-40. Secure loose items and avoid travel if possible. #cawx #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/qlGRn6wqbb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 29, 2024

Las Vegas Valley

Winds in the Las Vegas Valley will escalate a bit Friday with gusts to 40 mph, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

“The west side near the Spring Mountains will probably get the strongest winds,” Gorelow said. “Perhaps gusts to 45 or 55 mph and 60 isn’t out of the question.”

A wind advisory begins Friday with a high wind warning covering the entire region from 7 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

Friday may bring patchy blowing dust in the late afternoon with south-southwest winds of 21-24 mph and gusts to 37 mph. Overnight winds may reach 38 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with blowing dust possible. The high should be near 65 with south-southwest winds of 30-38 mph and gusts to 55 possible.winds gusting to 55 mph. Saturday night will be party cloudy with possible blowing dust. Winds of 30-38 mph and gusts to 55 mph are forecast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Conditions will be breezy.

The strongest winds are expected from Saturday morning into Sunday night, possibly into early Monday morning, Gorelow said.

Dust advisory

Clark County has issued a dust advisory for Friday and Saturday because of the forecast of high winds.

People who are affected by dust in the air should limit their outside activity as well as keeping doors and windows closed, the advisory states, among other precautions. NV Energy said it has positioned crews around the valley to deal with possible power outages.

Big shoutout to @NVEnergy for sending up trucks to Mt Charleston to be prepared for the high winds. It’s already getting gusty out there… after being rather windy all day… pic.twitter.com/MFmlqNNkGN — Mt Charleston Mountain Man (@mountainman_mc) March 1, 2024

Spring Mountains

Friday will be sunny with a high near 55. Winds will be around 29-34 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Friday night calls for a partly cloudy sky and southwest winds at 33 to 41 mph and gusts to 55 mph.

Saturday calls for a partly cloudy sky and winds of 33-38 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Saturday night’s forecast calls for wins of 29-37 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

A rare blizzard warning has been issued for Lincoln County this Saturday above 5,000 feet. While snowfall amounts are not expected to be extreme, high winds will combine with the snowfall to make visibility near zero. Avoid travel! #nvwx pic.twitter.com/pZ1OSPQxkH — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 29, 2024

Rare blizzard warning

The weather service has issued a rare blizzard warning for Lincoln County for Saturday above 5,000 feet.

“While snowfall amounts are not expected to be extreme, high winds will combine with the snowfall to make visibility near zero. Avoid travel,” the posting on X stated.

Northern Nevada

Conditions deteriorating on Donner Pass Road, CA with gusts up to 50 mph as the #LeapDayBlizzard moves in. pic.twitter.com/VxfP2LWlF2 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) March 1, 2024

A blizzard warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday for the Lake Tahoe area. “A long duration of high intensity snow and strong winds is expected,” the weather service said, “with periods of whiteout conditions and near-zero visibility.”

Donner Pass is forecast to receive 96 to 114 inches (nearly 9-10 feet) from Thursday through Sunday. Other parts of the Sierra Nevada Mountains will receive several feet of snow through Sunday.

The top of @palisadestahoe just gusted to 145 mph this evening! With the strongest jet stream not arriving until tomorrow night, it's possible that winds could approach the all-time California wind record of 199 mph along the Sierra Crest.#LeapDayBlizzard pic.twitter.com/TanWf74HVn — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) March 1, 2024

A winter storm warning is in effect for the greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area. Heavy snow is in the forecast, with 6-14 inches in the valley floors and 1 to 2 feet for Virginia City, the Virginia Highlands and foothills above 5,000 feet.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche watch for the eastern Sierra Nevada between Virginia Lakes and Bishop Creek.

Gov. Joe Lombardo has also sounded the alarm about the storm on Wednesday.

⚠️Wind Update!⚠️

We've extended the High Wind Warning for W. Nevada thru 7 am Saturday! #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/PncDKkReJC — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 1, 2024

“I strongly urge Nevadans to prepare for the significant winter storm approaching Northern Nevada,” Lombardo stated Wednesday in a news release. “This storm is expected to bring dangerous temperatures and conditions to our state, and it’s critical that Nevada families are prepared. As we coordinate preparedness efforts, my office is in communication with law enforcement, the Nevada Department of Transportation, NV Energy, and Nevada Division of Emergency Management/Homeland Security to maximize preventative measures and recovery efforts.”

The weather service said the storm will manifest itself with winds up to 75 mph and snowfall of several feet in the Sierra Nevada and Reno areas. Las Vegas could see winds to 65 mph, especially Saturday. The chance of any precipitation is slim.

The winter system is expected to move through northwestern Nevada through Sunday. There is potential for a long duration of high intensity snow and strong winds, along with periods of whiteout conditions and near-zero visibility. Sub-zero temperatures, strong winds and high levels of snowfall are expected to create potentially life-threatening conditions in the Sierras all weekend. Snow levels are likely to drop below valley floors starting Friday afternoon. Such conditions will present extremely hazardous conditions for motorists, and travel will be dangerous or impossible over mountain passes.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Paul Pearson contributed to this report.