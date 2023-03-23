Las Vegas winds to decline Thursday, temperature stays chilly

Winds are expected to lighten up considerably Thursday in Las Vegas, but the thermometer appears pretty much stuck.

Lee Canyon is within a few inches of setting a record for most snowfall during any season. It had received 253 inches through Tuesday, March 21, 2023, with the record being 255 inches. Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the slope as people ride chairlifts, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A bit warmer and less windy than Wednesday sums up the Thursday forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

With a sunny sky, the high temperature will be about a dozen degrees below normal with a 61 forecast for the central valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are some 72-hour storm total precipitation reports from across the area. How much rain or snow did you get? 🌧🌨https://t.co/TBoZrvIpKZ#NVwx #AZwx #CAwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 22, 2023

Winds should be under 10 mph, a far cry below Wednesday that saw Harry Reid International Airport log gusts all day with a 39 mph maximum. The high was 61, but only briefly. Red Rock Canyon had a gust of 54 mph and a few others in the mid-40s.

Thursday night will be clear with a Friday morning low around 43. Winds will remain light.

Friday is expected to be a bit warmer with a high near 63, but winds could gust to 22 mph.

The only 70 listed in the weather service forecast is a 70 next Tuesday. Otherwise, low 60s for highs and 40s for lows.

Long ski season

With 18 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, Lee Canyon has reached 253 inches for the season, just two inches short of the season record.

Ski/snowboarding activities usually end about this time of year, but the base is at 100 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.