Las Vegas winds to die down for a sunny, mild Friday

Calmer winds will make for a pleasant Friday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

Plenty of sunshine, low winds and a high near 62 are forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Wind conditions will be more mild in the region and Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of more than 30 mph were recorded in the Colorado River Valley on Thursday with a gust of 29 mph at Kyle Canyon, said meteorologist Jenn Varian.

“It will be a whole lot calmer on Friday,” she said. The forecast calls for morning winds of 5 mph.

The Friday high should be near 62 with a Saturday low around 41.

The Saturday high should be near 64 with a high around 62 on Sunday.

Monday will be similar with a projected high of 63 before conditions get much colder starting Tuesday when a high near 53 is expected.

