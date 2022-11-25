51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas winds to die down for a sunny, mild Friday

Sunny skies forecasted for Friday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Plenty of sunshine, low winds and a high near 62 are forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 25, ...
Plenty of sunshine, low winds and a high near 62 are forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Wind conditions will be more mild in the region and Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts of more than 30 mph were recorded in the Colorado River Valley on Thursday with a gust of 29 mph at Kyle Canyon, said meteorologist Jenn Varian.

“It will be a whole lot calmer on Friday,” she said. The forecast calls for morning winds of 5 mph.

The Friday high should be near 62 with a Saturday low around 41.

The Saturday high should be near 64 with a high around 62 on Sunday.

Monday will be similar with a projected high of 63 before conditions get much colder starting Tuesday when a high near 53 is expected.

Contact Marvin Clemons at 702-863-4285 or mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman dies during hike at Zion National Park, husband injured
Woman dies during hike at Zion National Park, husband injured
2
CARTOONS: Trump discovers duct tape’s most important use
CARTOONS: Trump discovers duct tape’s most important use
3
Las Vegas lawyer and former deputy attorney general ordered disbarred
Las Vegas lawyer and former deputy attorney general ordered disbarred
4
A 1st look inside the $17M rooftop brewpub opening on the Strip
A 1st look inside the $17M rooftop brewpub opening on the Strip
5
LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak loses his job
LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak loses his job
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST