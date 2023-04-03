Las Vegas winter stays alive in early April

NDOT issued an adverse driving conditions warning for Interstate 15 between Sloan and Primm on Monday due to “blowing dust” and “low visibility.”

Shoppers walk against strong wind in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on Rampart Boulevard, on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Traffic is seen on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas on April 3, 2023. (RTC cameras)

Winter made its last surge at the Las Vegas Valley with windy conditions and a few showers on Monday.

Brian Planz, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said 71 mph winds were measured at Angel Peak in the Mount Charleston area Monday morning. He said 52 mph winds were recorded at Harry Reid International Airport and 56 mph winds were recorded at North Las Vegas Airport on Monday.

The agency issued a wind advisory for Las Vegas through early Tuesday morning, and a high wind warning for parts of Clark County, including Red Rock Canyon, the Spring Mountains and the Searchlight and Primm areas. But Planz said the weather isn’t anything out of the ordinary.

“We’re coming into the spring season, which is when we typically get winds like this,” Planz said. “We can get wind storms like this several times a year.”

Temperatures at Harry Reid International dropped 15 degrees in 2 hours from 63 degrees around 12:45 p.m. to 48 degrees around 2:45 p.m.

The highest winds have occurred for most of southern Nevada and the surrounding region although fairly strong winds will persist overnight into Tuesday morning. Here is a list of peak gusts for many sites: https://t.co/AWUfjzZq4L#nvwx #cawx #azwx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 4, 2023

Wind gusts Monday after were reported between 40 and 55 mph.

Two thousand people were without power near Industrial Road and Sahara Avenue after a power outage hit the area around 2 p.m. Power was later restored.

Nevada Department of Transportation issued an adverse driving conditions warning for Interstate 15 between Sloan and Primm in the afternoon. Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon roads required snow chains or tires.

Tuesday is forecast to see a high of only 59, more than 15 degrees below normal.

Daily highs are expected to rise several degrees each day of the week to a projected high of 85 on Easter Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.