Las Vegas winter will start warm before cool front arrives

The Las Vegas high temperature is expected to be about 63 on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. A high of 65 is forecast on MOnday, Dec. 21, 2020, the first day of winter. The Stratosphere is seen in the background of an empty South 3rd Street on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas residents and visitors will feel above-normal temperatures Sunday and Monday, the official first day of winter, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Sunday will have a sunny sky and calm winds with temperatures rising from the upper 30s to a high near 63. The norm is 56.

Winter officially starts at 2:02 a.m. Monday. The high is forecast to be 65 with clear skies and light winds.

Tuesday will warm to about 67 before a cold front arrives to drop temperatures to more normal conditions.

“The cold front Tuesday into Wednesday will bring gusting winds up to 20 to 30 mph,” said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “Conditions will be much cooler with a high of 52 on Wednesday.”

Temperatures will moderate through the rest of the week with highs around 60, Nickerson said.

The @NWSCPC issued their January outlook a couple days ago, so you may be wondering, what's the outlook hold for us? Unfortunately, drier than normal conditions are favored for most of the Southwest. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/ZxzWb53ZUI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 19, 2020

No precipitation is in the forecast.

After a record dry streak of 240 days ended last week with rainfall at McCarran International Airport, dry conditions have returned. The weather service’s Climate Prediction Center says odds are that January will be dry for the Las Vegas area.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.