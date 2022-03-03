Last day of Las Vegas warmth before wind, rain shows for weekend

The warming trend is expected to reach close to 80 on Thursday before conditions go south for the weekend.

A high near 80 is forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

The warming trend is expected to reach close to 80 on Thursday, but then it ends.

Following a Wednesday high of 79, Thursday should be about the same with a 79 officially in the National Weather Service forecast.

Winds will be light in the morning, rising to about 13 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low will be around 51.

Warm weather will continue a couple more days, so enjoy it while you can – a big change back to cool and unsettled weather arrives Friday and lasts into next week! #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/Z425J4I5fV — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 2, 2022

Friday will be a different matter as a front from the coast brings a chance of rain and perhaps even a few snowflakes, depending on the timing.

“Winds will increase Thursday and that’s not a big deal,” said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “But by the time people wake up Friday morning we could have a few sprinkles. The best chance (for some rain) will be Friday with about a 50 percent chance, perhaps a little more in the mountains.”

The Friday high is forecast to be 64 with winds gusting to 21 mph.

Friday night into Saturday could bring a second delivery of some rain Nickerson said, adding if the timing is right it could bring some snowflakes if it is cold enough.

The Saturday high will be about 58 with an overnight low of around 40.

Sunday should rise to about 61.

The official precipitation total at Harry Reid International Airport is 0.06 of an inch this year, compared with the norm of 1.40 inches.

