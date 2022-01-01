Last-minute decision expected on Las Vegas fireworks display

After reaching nearly 35 mph earlier, winds dropped to 9 mph at Harry Reid International Airport at 10 p.m., the National Weather Service said. But winds rose to 25 mph at 11 p.m.

Clark County Fire Department officials and Grucci Fireworks staffers in the command center at The Strat as they determine if wind conditions are safe for the fireworks on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Clark County photo)

New Year’s fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip ringing in 2019. (Review-Journal file)

After reaching nearly 35 mph earlier in the evening, winds decreased at Harry Reid International Airport just before 10 p.m., raising hopes that the New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Strip would go off as planned, the National Weather Service said.

Winds had dropped to 9 mph before 10 p.m., but spiked to 25 mph shortly before 11 p.m.

The decision to have the show will wait until minutes before the midnight start.

“There’s a protocol and it’s the same every year,” county spokesman Erik Pappa said in an email. “Before midnight, they measure wind speeds and test fire some shells from each launch site to see if they are landing in the safe zone. If all is well, the fireworks will be launched right at midnight.”

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck will make the decision about having the fireworks or not, Pappa said.

At 7:45 p.m., winds on the Strip were strong enough to cancel the 8 p.m. show for the Bellagio fountains.

One gust of 59 mph was recorded at the airport just before 6:45 p.m.

Sustained winds of 10 mph would prompt county officials to delay the eight-minute fireworks display. If winds don’t die down by 1 a.m., the show will be canceled.

The Strip fireworks show, planned for eight hotels to launch fireworks, has never been called off because of high winds.

The temperature in Las Vegas is expected to drop to 41 degrees by midnight. There is a chance of showers through 10 p.m., but the Las Vegas Valley should remain dry after that, the weather service said.

High winds had not caused any significant power outages as of 10:30 p.m. with NV Energy reporting less than 50 customers without power.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

