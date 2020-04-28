Late April heat warning pushes temperatures 20 degrees above normal

Temperatures will be about 20 degrees above normal starting Tuesday morning through Thursday night during the first excessive heat warning of the year.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, through 10 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Las Vegas Valley, northwest Arizona and southeast California, says the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Temperatures will be about 20 degrees above normal through Thursday during the first heat warning of the year.

The warning covers all of southern Nevada, parts of northwest Arizona and southeast California and runs from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Las Vegas forecast high is 101 for Wednesday. If reached, it will be the first 100-degree reading at McCarran International Airport during April, eclipsing the 99 reached on April 29, 2013.

"Excessive Heat Warning? This is the desert! It's supposed to be hot!" 🤔 Actually…not this early nor this quickly. Normally we have all spring to acclimate, so this heat may catch many off guard. 🌡️⬆️ In fact, Vegas should see its first ever 100+ day in April on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/KhmIglDO5A — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 27, 2020

Death Valley is expected to reach up to 112 while Mesquite, Pahrump, Las Vegas and Barstow, California, will reach highs of 97 to 103.

The National Weather Service is advising people to be aware of the elevated temperatures that have come on quickly rather than gradually, which normally allows humans to become acclimated to the heat.

April below normal

April has been a below-normal month for temperatures with just a few readings in the 80s before the first 90 was reworded April 23.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and in an air conditioned space if possible, stay hydrated and check on neighbors and relatives. Outdoor activities should be limited.

Las Vegas, which reached 93 on Monday, is expected to reach 96 on Tuesday with sunny skies and calm winds up to 6 mph. The overnight low will be around 72 with light winds.

A high of 99 is forecast for Thursday, dropping to 96 on Friday and 92 on Saturday.

