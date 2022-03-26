Late March heat blazes through Las Vegas, region records

An early dose of heat Friday and Saturday could be signs of a record Las Vegas summer ahead.

Las Vegas set a record high temperature on Friday, March 25, 2022, and is expected to do the same on Saturday, March 26, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A possible foretelling of a record hot summer or just a March anomaly?

The coming summer months will tell the story.

On Friday, Mother Nature dished out a record warm March 25 with Las Vegas and Death Valley and other weather measuring stations setting records.

Harry Reid International Airport reached 90, exceeding the record for the date of 87 set in 1981. Death Valley rose to 101, nipping the 100 record set in 1930.

We're in for a summer-like teaser this weekend! Looking likely that record highs will be broken across the region today and possibly through Sunday. ☀️🌡️ #nvwx #azwx #cawx Here are the chances… pic.twitter.com/7Z1bmTZn2L — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 25, 2022

Saturday’s Las Vegas high temperature is forecast to be 91, which would smoke the March 26 record of 87 — set 65 years ago in 1947.

Saturday’s light morning winds will reach 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon with a sunny sky, according to the National Weather Service.

The Sunday morning low will be around 61 before rising to an expected 87.

A weather front will enter the valley starting late Sunday into Monday morning.

“The rain chances will increase about daybreak Monday and will increase to about 60 percent Monday afternoon and evening,” weather service meteorologist Brian Planz said, noting the rain risk will linger until Tuesday morning.

The front will drop the temperatures to the mid-70s Monday and Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.