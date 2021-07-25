Late Sunday or early Monday storms possible in Las Vegas

Thunderstorm and rain chances will rise Sunday afternoon into Monday morning in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021, puts the risk of rain at 20 percent late in the day and increasing to 50 percent on Monday, July 26, 2021. Flamingo Wash begins to fill from rain while traffic travels on Boulder Highway on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

“Water values are higher than normal and there is an eastern wave making its way west, which is providing the possible rain,” meteorologist Morgan Stessman said.

The best chances for rain or thunderstorms on Sunday will come after 11 p.m. when the risk rises to about 20 percent.

Early Monday morning and into the day offers a 50 percent chance of rain, Stessman said.

The Sunday high temperature is forecast at 99 while Monday should dip into the middle 90s. Humidity levels will be elevated.

Monsoon conditions are expected to be absent Tuesday through Thursday before returning next weekend.

