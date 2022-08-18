Late Thursday rains enter west, southwest Las Vegas

Moderate showers have moved into the southwest and west side of the Las Vegas Valley as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Precipitation is a 30 percent chance in the Las Vegas area on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, according to the National Weather Service.

Light clouds linger over the northwest valley as seen from Summerlin on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Rain totals were light with .08 of an inch recorded in the Enterprise area.

Thursday afternoon, a flash flood warning was issued for the east Henderson area. It expired at 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service said in a statement that “radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Old Henderson extending southward to the Eldorado Basin. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

The agency said some locations that may experience flash flooding include Henderson, Boulder City, Lake Las Vegas, Las Vegas Bay, Railroad Pass, Boulder Beach Campground, Boulder Beach, Las Vegas Bay Campground and Black Mountain.

Parts of the south valley, including Henderson, were under a severe thunderstorm warning, which expired at 4:30 p.m. The weather service reported 60 mph winds, pea-sized hail and very heavy rain.

As of 5;30 p.m. the rain had most dissipated. Rain gauges showed .55 of an inch of rain fell south of Mission Hills Park while .31 fell near Black Mountain. Two gauges on the bench east of Henderson showed .28 of an inch. The mountain north of Boulder City received .35 of an inch.

As of 6:40 p.m., a storm cell was breaking up over Death Valley and there were a few small cells near the Sheep Range north of Las Vegas moving to the east and away from the valley.

Earlier Thursday, it rained .35 of an inch near Mount Charleston and .79 of an inch near Calico Basin.

⚠️Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Henderson, Lake Mead, Boulder Beach, Willow Beach through

⚠️Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Henderson, Lake Mead, Boulder Beach, Willow Beach through 430 pm. 60 mph winds, Pea-sized hail, and very heavy rain. ⚠️

During Southern Nevada’s month-long monsoon season, Thursday has been a volatile night several times.

It proved deadly to two men who drowned in tunnels near Mandalay Bay on Aug. 11, and nearly fatal to a woman who was rescued after being caught in floodwaters for nearly two miles in the Lower Las Vegas Wash on July 28.

That was the same night that downtown Las Vegas streets were flooded.

And don’t forget the current month of nearly daily storm activity began on July 14 with a widespread dousing of the valley from Primm to Boulder City and the first rain at Harry Reid International Airport since March.

Storms are a 30 percent chance in today’s Las Vegas forecast, says the National Weather Service. The risk drops to 20 percent in the evening and night hours.

