Lee Canyon season may close 2022-23 season with snow

Gusting winds, possible snow and even thunder are forecast as ski resort closes season. Winds will cool Las Vegas.

Skiers and snowboarders ride the lifts at Lee Canyon on Dec. 26, 2022. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The final weekend of skiing and snowboarding at Lee Canyon might have a bit of fresh snow, according to the National Weather Service.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers is forecast for Thursday with possible thunder. The high should be near 38. Winds may gust to 39 mph. Any snow accumulation is expected to be less than an inch.

There might be snow showers on Saturday morning before 1 p.m. and then rain showers in the early afternoon before snow showers may return. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

The resort is open Friday through Sunday to conclude the season.

In Las Vegas, temperatures will be below normal through the weekend.

The Thursday high should be near 70. Steady winds of 11 to 20 mph could gust to 28 mph.

Friday should warm to around 74 with south-southwest winds of 8-14 mph gusting to 21 mph.

