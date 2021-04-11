Less Las Vegas sunshine likely, but still warm on Sunday
Clouds will increase Sunday as temperatures stay well above normal in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 87 is forecast. Winds should stay below 10 mph.
Conditions will be similar on Monday before a cool front begins to move into the region.
Winds will steadily rise on Tuesday with gusts up to 35 mph possible.
Temperatures will drop to the normal mid-70s for the middle of the week.
No rain is expected from the cold front, but winds will remain elevated.
