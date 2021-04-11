62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Less Las Vegas sunshine likely, but still warm on Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 11, 2021 - 6:25 am
 
Clouds will be on the increase with a high temperature near 87 in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11 ...
Clouds will be on the increase with a high temperature near 87 in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds will increase Sunday as temperatures stay well above normal in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 87 is forecast. Winds should stay below 10 mph.

Conditions will be similar on Monday before a cool front begins to move into the region.

Winds will steadily rise on Tuesday with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Temperatures will drop to the normal mid-70s for the middle of the week.

No rain is expected from the cold front, but winds will remain elevated.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman killed in hit-and-run in west Las Vegas Valley
Woman killed in hit-and-run in west Las Vegas Valley
2
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
See inside magician Lance Burton’s castle mansion listed for $4.49M
3
Charo to bring the ‘Cuchi-Cuchi’ to downtown Las Vegas
Charo to bring the ‘Cuchi-Cuchi’ to downtown Las Vegas
4
Man faces murder charge after woman left at hospital dies
Man faces murder charge after woman left at hospital dies
5
Arizona camper dies, wife rescued in Death Valley National Park
Arizona camper dies, wife rescued in Death Valley National Park
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST