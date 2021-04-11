Less sunshine likely, but still warm Sunday in Las Vegas

Clouds will increase Sunday as temperatures stay well above normal in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will be on the increase with a high temperature near 87 in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 11, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A high of 87 is forecast. Winds should stay below 10 mph.

Conditions will be similar on Monday before a cool front begins to move into the region.

Winds will steadily rise on Tuesday with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Temperatures will drop to the normal mid-70s for the middle of the week.

No rain is expected from the cold front, but winds will remain elevated.

