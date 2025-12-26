Let it snow: New storm may slam mountains outside of Las Vegas

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Spring Mountains, starting at 6 a.m. today and lasting until 10 p.m.

Skiers and snowboarders make turns on fresh snow just after opening at Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas Friday, March 14, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Snow covers most things at Lee Canyon as the first significant snowfall of the season is on the ground and trees on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liam, 7, of San Diego, slides down a hill in a snow sled as his brother Lael, 10, looks on in Kyle Canyon at Mount Charleston on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

First, it was rain for the valley. Now, it should be snow for the mountains.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Spring Mountains, starting at 6 a.m. today and lasting until 10 p.m.

The mountains are expected to get between six and 10 inches for areas above 7,500 feet, said Andy Gorelow of the National Weather Service, with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

“Snow, gusty winds, & slick roads are likely, including on Kyle & Lee Canyon roads,” the agency said in a tweet.

A fire hose of tropical moisture from the Pacific Ocean has brought widespread showers to Southern Nevada this week. Most of Las Vegas saw considerable rain Christmas Eve.

Brian Planz of the National Weather Service said there’s a 40 percent chance of rain for the valley today and 30 percent for Saturday.

Lee Canyon activities

The Lee Canyon resort in the Spring Mountains opened its entire area — all lifts and trails — last month, marking the resort’s first full opening day in more than 10 years.

The resort has rolled out several upgrades this season, including two new surface lifts (total of seven), expanded terrain in the West Bowl area and enhanced snowmaking.

Lee Canyon, located about an hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, averages more than 129 inches of annual snowfall and operates year-round.

